News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice

Aug 19, 2020 at 01:41 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUP081920

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 21

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 18, 2020.

t.camp lead
1 / 113
DSC_7932
2 / 113
DSC_7877
3 / 113
DSC_7909
4 / 113
DSC_7915
5 / 113
DSC_7871
6 / 113
DSC_7860
7 / 113
DSC_7848
8 / 113
DSC_7872
9 / 113
DSC_7901
10 / 113
DSC_7858
11 / 113
DSC_7850
12 / 113
DSC_7838
13 / 113
DSC_7852
14 / 113
DSC_7837
15 / 113
DSC_7770
16 / 113
DSC_7829
17 / 113
DSC_7834
18 / 113
DSC_7828
19 / 113
DSC_7662
20 / 113
DSC_7730
21 / 113
DSC_7762
22 / 113
DSC_7480
23 / 113
DSC_7822
24 / 113
DSC_7669
25 / 113
DSC_7703
26 / 113
DSC_7688
27 / 113
DSC_7758
28 / 113
DSC_7687
29 / 113
DSC_7525
30 / 113
DSC_7201
31 / 113
DSC_7573
32 / 113
DSC_7570
33 / 113
DSC_7623
34 / 113
DSC_7526
35 / 113
DSC_7620
36 / 113
DSC_7385
37 / 113
DSC_7308
38 / 113
DSC_7362
39 / 113
DSC_7339
40 / 113
DSC_7396
41 / 113
DSC_7272
42 / 113
DSC_7328
43 / 113
DSC_7300
44 / 113
DSC_7307
45 / 113
DSC_7199
46 / 113
DSC_7275
47 / 113
DSC_7329
48 / 113
DSC_7299
49 / 113
DSC_7245
50 / 113
DSC_7226
51 / 113
DSC_7192
52 / 113
DSC_7086
53 / 113
DSC_7151
54 / 113
DSC_7156
55 / 113
DSC_7175
56 / 113
DSC_7163
57 / 113
DSC_7153
58 / 113
DSC_7152
59 / 113
DSC_7081
60 / 113
DSC_7079
61 / 113
DSC_6902
62 / 113
DSC_7048
63 / 113
DSC_7049
64 / 113
DSC_7054
65 / 113
DSC_7007
66 / 113
DSC_7047
67 / 113
DSC_6998
68 / 113
DSC_6988
69 / 113
DSC_6892
70 / 113
DSC_6903
71 / 113
DSC_6803
72 / 113
DSC_6860
73 / 113
DSC_6395
74 / 113
DSC_6801
75 / 113
DSC_6870
76 / 113
DSC_6848
77 / 113
DSC_6800
78 / 113
DSC_6779
79 / 113
DSC_6655
80 / 113
DSC_6798
81 / 113
DSC_6698
82 / 113
DSC_6799
83 / 113
DSC_6774
84 / 113
DSC_6744
85 / 113
DSC_6682
86 / 113
DSC_6664
87 / 113
DSC_6676
88 / 113
DSC_6523
89 / 113
DSC_6653
90 / 113
DSC_6654
91 / 113
DSC_6651
92 / 113
DSC_6559
93 / 113
DSC_6412
94 / 113
DSC_6553
95 / 113
DSC_6290
96 / 113
DSC_6407
97 / 113
DSC_6335
98 / 113
DSC_6297
99 / 113
DSC_6222
100 / 113
DSC_6259
101 / 113
DSC_6242
102 / 113
DSC_6173
103 / 113
DSC_6122
104 / 113
DSC_6137
105 / 113
DSC_6154
106 / 113
DSC_6217
107 / 113
DSC_5976
108 / 113
DSC_6102
109 / 113
DSC_6111
110 / 113
DSC_6023
111 / 113
DSC_5980
112 / 113
DSC_5952
113 / 113

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the changes for Washington's training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala believes Ron Rivera's message during his first padded practice is clear.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington team president Jason Wright's involvement in football decisions.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Alex Smith being a "wily veteran" during practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives four keys for reading coverage of Washington's training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about the Washington Generals nickname.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about what Ron Rivera wants from his quarterbacks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Landon Collins plans to do with his Washington apparel.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at what Chase Young does after losing a rep.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his notes from Washington's first fully-padded practice.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Training Camp Daily 8/18: Washington's Talented Defensive Line Takes The Field

-- Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

-- Washington Ranks 11th In ESPN's Under-25 Talent Rankings For 2020

-- Washington Football Team Appoints Jason Wright as President

-- Training Camp Daily 8/17: Under-The-Radar Players To Watch As Washington Begins Padded Practices

-- Alex Smith's Incredible Comeback Is Not Finished Yet

-- 5 Things To Watch As Washington Opens Training Camp To The Media

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- QB Alex Smith Returns To Practice After Being Activated From The PUP List

-- After A Unique Offseason, Terry McLaurin Is Prepared To Be Washington's No. 1 Receiver

-- Chase Young Discusses Expectations, Dwayne Haskins And The Defensive Line On Good Morning Football

-- Training Camp Daily 8/13: Attitude, Preparation, Effort

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Heads To Cleveland For A Week 3 Battle With Baker Mayfield And The Browns

-- Training Camp Daily 8/12: Brandon Scherff Ranked Among The League's Best Interior Linemen

-- Washington Coaches See Antonio Gibson As 'A Mismatch Issue' For Defenses

-- Washington Football Team To Kick Off 2020 Season Without Fans At FedExField

-- Training Camp Daily 8/11: Ryan Kerrigan Has 'Put His Arm Around' Chase Young

-- Dwayne Haskins Is Ready To Be The Leader Washington Needs

-- 'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

-- Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillset' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End

-- Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin
news

Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President
news

Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2
news

Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills
news

Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees
news

Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons
news

Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster
news

Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle
news

Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/6: Who Is Primed For A Big 2020?
news

Wake Up Washington 8/6: Who Is Primed For A Big 2020?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/5: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback
news

Wake Up Washington 8/5: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/4: Checking In On The Running Backs, Secondary And Defensive Line
news

Wake Up Washington 8/4: Checking In On The Running Backs, Secondary And Defensive Line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Advertising