Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 18, 2020.
Advertising
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the changes for Washington's training camp.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala believes Ron Rivera's message during his first padded practice is clear.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington team president Jason Wright's involvement in football decisions.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Alex Smith being a "wily veteran" during practice.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives four keys for reading coverage of Washington's training camp.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about the Washington Generals nickname.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about what Ron Rivera wants from his quarterbacks.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Landon Collins plans to do with his Washington apparel.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at what Chase Young does after losing a rep.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his notes from Washington's first fully-padded practice.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Chase Young Discusses Expectations, Dwayne Haskins And The Defensive Line On Good Morning Football
-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Heads To Cleveland For A Week 3 Battle With Baker Mayfield And The Browns