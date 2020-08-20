News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery

Aug 20, 2020 at 08:45 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier recaps Wednesday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also chronicles Saahdiq Charles' journey to the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the changes for Washington's training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Alex Smith opening up about his recovery and its next steps.

-- ESPN's John Keim goes through Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s year two checklist.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Alex Smith having to eventually take a hit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about all the good things Ron Rivera said about running back Bryce Love.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Adrian Peterson seeing a "night and day" difference during practice with Ron Rivera in charge.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about Adrian Peterson saying Alex Smith's comeback leaves no excuses for others.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at where Montez Sweat is in his development going into Year 2. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig provides his training camp observations. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker provides an update on Washington's defensive line. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras provides four takeaways from Washington's surprising position battles.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his practice observations. (Subscription)

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 22

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 19, 2020.

Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin
news

Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President
news

Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2
news

Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills
news

Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees
news

Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons
news

Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster
news

Wake Up Washington 8/10: The Return Of LB Reuben Foster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle
news

Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/6: Who Is Primed For A Big 2020?
news

Wake Up Washington 8/6: Who Is Primed For A Big 2020?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/5: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback
news

Wake Up Washington 8/5: A Look At Rivera's Vision At Quarterback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

