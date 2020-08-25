News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio

Aug 25, 2020 at 09:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 27

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 24, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala believes that Logan Thomas is emerging as Washington's top tight end.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen reports on Ron Rivera's plans for the national anthem.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Chase Young returning to practice after his hip flexor.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay discusses why Ron Rivera reminds Chase Young of Urban Meyer.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Chase Young is excited to play under Jack Del Rio.

-- ESPN's John Keim lays out Chase Young's journey to playing for the Washington Football Team.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his observations from Day 6 of padded practices.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock gives his take on if Daron Payne will fit into his new role in Washington's 4-3 defense.

