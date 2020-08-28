Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Washington Football team meeting to discuss racial justice in place of practice.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Geron Christian Sr. is "on a mission" to earn the starting left tackle spot.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his 53-man roster projection ahead of cuts on Sept.5.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Ron Rivera crediting Eric Reid for opening his eyes on racial injustice.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Landon Collins sending a message about racial justice on his Instagram account.
-- Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Ron Rivera's opinions on politics mixing with sports.
--The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker write about the Washington Football team discussing racial injustice.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his risers and fallers in battles for roster spots.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line