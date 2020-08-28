News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice

Aug 28, 2020 at 08:59 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

EgdTfGBXkAI-fkQ

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Washington Football team meeting to discuss racial justice in place of practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Geron Christian Sr. is "on a mission" to earn the starting left tackle spot.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his 53-man roster projection ahead of cuts on Sept.5.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Ron Rivera crediting Eric Reid for opening his eyes on racial injustice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Landon Collins sending a message about racial justice on his Instagram account.

-- Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Ron Rivera's opinions on politics mixing with sports.

--The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker write about the Washington Football team discussing racial injustice.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his risers and fallers in battles for roster spots.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line

-- Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone

-- Bryce Love Wants To Do It All For Washington's Offense

-- Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle

-- Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress

-- Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm

-- Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine

-- Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End

-- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

-- Washington Ranks 11th In ESPN's Under-25 Talent Rankings For 2020

-- Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

-- Training Camp Daily 8/18: Washington's Talented Defensive Line Takes The Field

-- Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

-- Washington Ranks 11th In ESPN's Under-25 Talent Rankings For 2020

-- Washington Football Team Appoints Jason Wright as President

-- Training Camp Daily 8/17: Under-The-Radar Players To Watch As Washington Begins Padded Practices

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'
news

Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio
news

Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery
news

Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin
news

Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President
news

Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2
news

Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills
news

Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees
news

Wake Up Washington 8/12: Dwayne Haskins Wants To Have The Same 'Edge' As Tom Brady And Drew Brees

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons
news

Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Advertising