Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Friday's practice.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that during a strange offseason with little tackling, Washington tries to prepare for contact.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his 53-man roster projection ahead of cuts on Sept. 5.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at two plays that show Troy Apke is starting to get it.
--The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker write about the Washington Football team discussing racial injustice. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes that Logan Thomas is growing fast as Washington's top tight end.
-- The Washington Times Matthew Paras writes that Geron Christian Sr. is "on a mission" to earn the starting left tackle spot.
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's running back competition. (Subscription)
-- Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line