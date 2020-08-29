News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games

Aug 29, 2020 at 09:45 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-082920-lead-art

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps Friday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that during a strange offseason with little tackling, Washington tries to prepare for contact.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his 53-man roster projection ahead of cuts on Sept. 5.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at two plays that show Troy Apke is starting to get it.

--The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker write about the Washington Football team discussing racial injustice. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes that Logan Thomas is growing fast as Washington's top tight end.

-- The Washington Times Matthew Paras writes that Geron Christian Sr. is "on a mission" to earn the starting left tackle spot.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's running back competition. (Subscription)

