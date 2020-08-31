News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery

Aug 31, 2020 at 08:54 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW083120_lead

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. , 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 33

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 30, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

lead
1 / 103
GC3_4605
2 / 103
GC3_4381
3 / 103
GC3_4895
4 / 103
GC3_4748
5 / 103
GC3_4867
6 / 103
GC3_4886
7 / 103
GC3_4878
8 / 103
GC3_4859
9 / 103
GC3_4803
10 / 103
GC3_4692
11 / 103
GC3_4832
12 / 103
GC3_4762
13 / 103
GC3_4850
14 / 103
GC3_4532
15 / 103
GC3_4708
16 / 103
GC3_4610
17 / 103
GC3_4542
18 / 103
GC3_4579
19 / 103
GC3_4605
20 / 103
GC3_4560
21 / 103
GC3_4465
22 / 103
GC3_4513
23 / 103
GC3_4489
24 / 103
GC3_4496
25 / 103
GC3_4656
26 / 103
GC3_4490
27 / 103
GC3_4381
28 / 103
GC3_4237
29 / 103
GC3_4463
30 / 103
GC3_4408
31 / 103
GC3_4393
32 / 103
GC3_4028
33 / 103
GC3_4083
34 / 103
GC3_4151
35 / 103
GC3_4215
36 / 103
GC3_4165
37 / 103
GC3_3974
38 / 103
GC3_3998
39 / 103
GC3_3913
40 / 103
GC3_3873
41 / 103
GC3_3990
42 / 103
GC3_3828
43 / 103
GC3_3885
44 / 103
GC3_3860
45 / 103
GC3_3915
46 / 103
GC3_3897
47 / 103
GC3_3947
48 / 103
GC3_3765
49 / 103
GC3_3744
50 / 103
GC3_3801
51 / 103
GC3_3816
52 / 103
GC3_3750
53 / 103
GC3_3797
54 / 103
GC3_3727
55 / 103
GC3_3743
56 / 103
GC3_3745
57 / 103
GC3_3685
58 / 103
GC3_3691
59 / 103
GC3_3713
60 / 103
GC3_3675
61 / 103
GC3_3618
62 / 103
GC3_3726
63 / 103
GC3_3690
64 / 103
GC3_3570
65 / 103
GC3_3636
66 / 103
GC3_3579
67 / 103
GC3_3602
68 / 103
GC3_3625
69 / 103
GC3_3608
70 / 103
GC3_3661
71 / 103
GC3_3558
72 / 103
GC3_3520
73 / 103
GC3_3516
74 / 103
GC3_3530
75 / 103
GC3_3505
76 / 103
GC3_3414
77 / 103
GC3_3479
78 / 103
GC3_3510
79 / 103
GC3_3434
80 / 103
GC3_3393
81 / 103
GC3_3424
82 / 103
GC3_3497
83 / 103
GC3_3455
84 / 103
GC3_3443
85 / 103
GC3_3391
86 / 103
GC3_3386
87 / 103
GC3_3265
88 / 103
GC3_3374
89 / 103
GC3_3404
90 / 103
GC3_3381
91 / 103
GC3_3366
92 / 103
GC3_3367
93 / 103
GC3_3336
94 / 103
GC3_3361
95 / 103
GC3_3350
96 / 103
GC3_3324
97 / 103
GC3_3343
98 / 103
GC3_3304
99 / 103
GC3_3220
100 / 103
GC3_3231
101 / 103
GC3_3280
102 / 103
GC3_3312
103 / 103

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington holding a competitive practice on Sunday.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at questions remaining at running back at the end of training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala highlights things to know special teams during Sunday's practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras lists five standouts from Washington's Sunday practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives an update on Jonathan Allen.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Alex Smith took a "big step" in his rehab with 11-on-11 drills.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay separates the known and the unknown for Washington at running back.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Dwayne Haskins working to be "that guy" to Ron Rivera.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Fred Smoot showing off a Red Wolves t-shirt during Washington's "Back to Football" virtual rally.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Antonio Gibson loving the way Scott Turner is using him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his practice notes on Chase Young from Sunday's practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Chase Young tackling Adrian Peterson at the goal line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey analyzes the status of Washington's left guard position.

Related Links

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Alex Smith taking another step in his rehab.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on Alex Smith participating in 11-on-11 drills.

-- NFL.com's Grant Gordon writes that Antonio Gibson says he is "going to get it done."

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his assessment on Washington's offense.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock discusses how Kevin Pierre-Louis can earn a starting role in Washington.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how and where to use Antonio Gibson.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Practice Notes 8/30: Washington Brings The Intensity In The Final Padded Practice Of Training Camp

-- Geron Christian Is Prepared To Compete After Two Years Of Training

-- Practice Notes 8/29: Dwayne Haskins Finishes Strong; Alex Smith Takes Next Step

-- Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility

-- Practice Notes 8/28: J.D. McKissic's Versatility Leads To Explosive Plays

-- Despite Limited Action, Chase Young Has Made His Presence Felt During His First Training Camp

-- Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line

-- Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone

-- Bryce Love Wants To Do It All For Washington's Offense

-- Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle

-- Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress

-- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

-- Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

-- Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games
news

Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'
news

Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio
news

Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery
news

Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin
news

Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President
news

Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2
news

Wake Up Washington 8/14: Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin Gear Up For Year 2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills
news

Wake Up Washington 8/13: Taking A look At Terry McLaurin's Fishing Skills

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Advertising