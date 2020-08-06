News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 09:59 AM

Wake Up Washington 8/6: Who Is Primed For A Big 2020?

Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Brandon Scherff reiterating that he wants to retire with Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala delves into the expectations of Washington's defensive line.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Alex Smith's status.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the team's quarterback situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey and JP Finlay team up to address who could break out for Washington in 2020.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey recaps Kendall Fuller's comments about Chase Young.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about Dwayne Haskins' development. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

-- Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

-- Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multimedia Experience for 2020 Season

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Travels To Arizona For A Week 2 Showdown With The Cardinals 

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

-- QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

-- Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael

-- How Ron Rivera Tied Unity Into Washington's Practice Jerseys

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 8

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 5, 2020.

