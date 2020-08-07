Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala explains why Washington's secondary is fast versatile and a big unknown.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras asks if any of the wide receivers will step up with Terry McLaurin.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Kevin Sheehan said on Dwayne Haskins Jr. starting Week 1.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos reports on the Washington Football Team's efforts to rebrand the franchise.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Josh Norman reflecting on his time in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks if it makes sense for Alex Smith to be Washington's emergency quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Prince J. Grimes makes a case for the Washington Warriors as the team's new name.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also looks at which players for the Washington Football Team are set for a breakout season.
-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes about Brandon Scherff wanting to finish his career in Washington.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 6, 2020.