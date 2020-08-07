News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Friday, Aug 07, 2020

Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala explains why Washington's secondary is fast versatile and a big unknown.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras asks if any of the wide receivers will step up with Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Kevin Sheehan said on Dwayne Haskins Jr. starting Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos reports on the Washington Football Team's efforts to rebrand the franchise.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Josh Norman reflecting on his time in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks if it makes sense for Alex Smith to be Washington's emergency quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Prince J. Grimes makes a case for the Washington Warriors as the team's new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also looks at which players for the Washington Football Team are set for a breakout season.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes about Brandon Scherff wanting to finish his career in Washington.

-- Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- Reuben Foster Is Taking Positive Steps Toward An Eventual Return

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

-- Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

-- Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multimedia Experience for 2020 Season

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Travels To Arizona For A Week 2 Showdown With The Cardinals

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

-- QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

-- Offensive Line Guru Believes 'The Sky's The Limit' For Rookies Saahdiq Charles And Keith Ismael

-- How Ron Rivera Tied Unity Into Washington's Practice Jerseys

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 9

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 6, 2020.

Advertising