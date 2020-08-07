Wake Up Washington 8/7: Looking At The Wide Receiver Position Battle

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala explains why Washington's secondary is fast versatile and a big unknown.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras asks if any of the wide receivers will step up with Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about what Kevin Sheehan said on Dwayne Haskins Jr. starting Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lia Assimakopoulos reports on the Washington Football Team's efforts to rebrand the franchise.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Josh Norman reflecting on his time in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay asks if it makes sense for Alex Smith to be Washington's emergency quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Prince J. Grimes makes a case for the Washington Warriors as the team's new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also looks at which players for the Washington Football Team are set for a breakout season.