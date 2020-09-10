News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/10: Previewing The 2020 Season

Sep 10, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin makes a catch in practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin makes a catch in practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that the Washington Football Team plans to use all of its running backs, with no starter label needed.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Washington's roster stacks up at every position.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim previews Washington's 2020 campaign.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides 5 bold predictions for the 2020 Washington Football Team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Antonio Gibson knows he is confusing for defenses — and he loves that, too.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes how Ron Rivera's feelings about the NFL season finally starting are very relatable

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker give her Week 1 preview for Washington's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at different defensive schemes Washington might use against the Eagles. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how Ron Rivera is already winning on and off the field in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig recaps what Warren Moon, Chris Cooley and others think of Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Chase Young will have high expectations in his season debut.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras looks into Dwayne Haskins entering Year 2.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips previews Washington's 2020 campaign. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team Injury Report: Week 1 vs. Philadelphia

-- Washington Football Team Depth Chart

-- A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2020 Roster

-- Washington Football Team Releases Its Initial Depth Chart For The 2020 Season

-- Washington Football Daily 9/9: Ron Rivera Is Focused On Starting Strong In The NFC East

-- Washington Football Team Announces Captains For The 2020 Season

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Begins Its Season Against The Philadelphia Eagles

-- Inside The Curious Mind Of Rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- PFF Predicts Kevin Pierre-Louis as Washington's Breakout Player for 2020 Season

-- Logan Thomas Wants To Be A Reliable Target For Dwayne Haskins

-- Washington Football Team Signs 3 Players to Its Practice Squad

-- Washington Football Team Signs 13 Players to It's Practice Squad

-- Washington Football Team Reduces Roster to 53 Players

-- 'He Deserves The Opportunity': Dwayne Haskins Named Starting Quarterback For Week 1

-- Washington Players Prepare For Life After Football By Pursuing Their MBAs

-- 5 Things We Learned During Washington Football Training Camp

-- The Walk-On: How Cole Holcomb Became One Of The Most Productive Young Linebackers.

-- Washington Football Team to Rename Streets at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center After Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs

Related Links

PHOTOS: Eagles Practice Week 9/9

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 9, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

GC3_8544
1 / 99
GC3_8541
2 / 99
_GC48274
3 / 99
GC3_8512
4 / 99
GC3_8494
5 / 99
GC3_8475
6 / 99
GC3_8409
7 / 99
GC3_8503
8 / 99
GC3_8472
9 / 99
GC3_8290
10 / 99
GC3_8356
11 / 99
GC3_8435
12 / 99
GC3_8364
13 / 99
GC3_8429
14 / 99
GC3_8393
15 / 99
_GC48529
16 / 99
GC3_8326
17 / 99
GC3_8298
18 / 99
GC3_8230
19 / 99
GC3_8263
20 / 99
GC3_8249
21 / 99
GC3_8235
22 / 99
GC3_8237
23 / 99
_GC48594
24 / 99
_GC48508
25 / 99
_GC48569
26 / 99
_GC48548
27 / 99
_GC48547
28 / 99
_GC48531
29 / 99
_GC48523
30 / 99
_GC48539
31 / 99
_GC48519
32 / 99
_GC48522
33 / 99
_GC48518
34 / 99
_GC48517
35 / 99
_GC48506
36 / 99
_GC48511
37 / 99
_GC48495
38 / 99
_GC48491
39 / 99
_GC48498
40 / 99
_GC48480
41 / 99
_GC48477
42 / 99
_GC48474
43 / 99
_GC48478
44 / 99
_GC48483
45 / 99
_GC48455
46 / 99
_GC48453
47 / 99
_GC48440
48 / 99
_GC48415
49 / 99
_GC48384
50 / 99
_GC48391
51 / 99
_GC48396
52 / 99
_GC48382
53 / 99
_GC48374
54 / 99
_GC48328
55 / 99
_GC48388
56 / 99
_GC48361
57 / 99
_GC48369
58 / 99
_GC48365
59 / 99
_GC48340
60 / 99
_GC48347
61 / 99
_GC48336
62 / 99
_GC48319
63 / 99
_GC48323
64 / 99
_GC48294
65 / 99
_GC48269
66 / 99
_GC48310
67 / 99
_GC48291
68 / 99
_GC48287
69 / 99
_GC48234
70 / 99
_GC48257
71 / 99
_GC48263
72 / 99
_GC48235
73 / 99
_GC48230
74 / 99
_GC48228
75 / 99
_GC48197
76 / 99
_GC48170
77 / 99
_GC48192
78 / 99
_GC48208
79 / 99
_GC48176
80 / 99
_GC48155
81 / 99
_GC48159
82 / 99
_GC48143
83 / 99
_GC48145
84 / 99
_GC48162
85 / 99
_GC48153
86 / 99
_GC48116
87 / 99
_GC48092
88 / 99
_GC48140
89 / 99
_GC48120
90 / 99
_GC48091
91 / 99
_GC48104
92 / 99
_GC48107
93 / 99
_GC48128
94 / 99
_GC48141
95 / 99
_GC48135
96 / 99
_GC48241
97 / 99
_GC48303
98 / 99
_GC48383
99 / 99

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1
news

Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived
news

Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/4: The Final 53-Man Roster Is Coming Up
news

Wake Up Washington 9/4: The Final 53-Man Roster Is Coming Up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/3: Dwayne Haskins Earns Starting QB Job
news

Wake Up Washington 9/3: Dwayne Haskins Earns Starting QB Job

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown
news

Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField
news

Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery
news

Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games
news

Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'
news

Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio
news

Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Advertising