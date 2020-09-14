News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/14: It's Victory Monday

Sep 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) celebrates with defensive end Chase Young (99), safety Kamren Curl (31), and defensive end Chase Young (99) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Week 1 - Washington vs. Eagles, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team -- unless otherwise noted)

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) reacts after tackling Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) is seen on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) celebrates with defensive end Chase Young (99), safety Kamren Curl (31), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) and defensive end Chase Young (99) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) celebrates with safety Kamren Curl (31), cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) and linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (51) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) celebrates with defensive end Chase Young (99), safety Kamren Curl (31), and defensive end Chase Young (99) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) is tackled during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Philadelphia Eagles safety Jalen Mills (21) tackles Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (20) and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver John Hightower (82) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Casey Tucker (76) and defensive end Genard Avery (58) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (80) reaches to make a catch while Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) defends during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team running back Peyton Barber (34) jumps to avoid a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (98) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry (47) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) reacts during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team running back Peyton Barber (34) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (54) is seen after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) and nose tackle Daron Payne (94) tackle Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) is seen after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) is seen after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) calls a play before the snap during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson shake hands after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (54) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (54), inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53), and safety Kamren Curl (31) tackle Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) reacts with defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
GC3_9805
GC3_0832
GC3_9830
GC3_9827
GC3_0960
GC3_0916
GC3_0792
GC3_0690
GC3_0763
GC3_0913
GC3_0920
GC3_0689
GC3_0631
GC3_0659
GC3_0672
GC3_0677
GC3_0665
GC3_0731
GC3_0507
GC3_0350
GC3_0451
GC3_0658
GC3_0655
GC3_0668
GC3_0432
GC3_0437
_GC40969
GC3_0465
GC3_0415
GC3_0384
GC3_0044
GC3_0297
GC3_0293
GC3_0344
GC3_0084
GC3_0305
GC3_0011
GC3_0112
_GC40970
_GC40958
GC3_0017
_GC40963
_GC40937
GC3_0263
_GC40941
_GC40929
_GC40924
GC3_0275
GC3_0278
GC3_9989
GC3_9906
GC3_0226
GC3_0135
GC3_9977
GC3_9860
GC3_0125
GC3_0217
GC3_9894
GC3_9962
GC3_9927
GC3_9858
GC3_0129
GC3_9866
GC3_0190
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about what Chase Young's dad saw during his son's NFL debut.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter believes Dwayne Haskins Jr. could be the reliable leader Ron Rivera needs at quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes that Washington found a way to fight for a win.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his takeaways from Washington 27-17 win over the Eagles.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's comeback victory over the Eagles.

-- The Assoicated Press offers analysis from Washington's Week 1 win over Philadelphia.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s halftime speech helped propel Washington to a win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives three realistic overreactions to Washington victory over the Eagles.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists three areas where Washington can improve after Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Washington's defensive linemen were "like sharks" against Philadelphia.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explain Ron Rivera's thought process on electing to go for it on fourth down.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Ron Rivera and Washington passes its first test against the Eagles. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at three plays that secured Washington's win. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Andy Reid and Bill Belichick provide a road map for Ron Rivera in his second coaching stint.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives some analysis on Washington's win over the Eagles.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Ron Rivera showed trust in his team on a fourth-down call.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Chase Young played "as advertised" against the Eagles.

