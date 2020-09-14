Wake Up Washington 9/14: It's Victory Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team -- unless otherwise noted)
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about what Chase Young's dad saw during his son's NFL debut.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter believes Dwayne Haskins Jr. could be the reliable leader Ron Rivera needs at quarterback.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes that Washington found a way to fight for a win.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his takeaways from Washington 27-17 win over the Eagles.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's comeback victory over the Eagles.
-- The Assoicated Press offers analysis from Washington's Week 1 win over Philadelphia.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s halftime speech helped propel Washington to a win.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives three realistic overreactions to Washington victory over the Eagles.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists three areas where Washington can improve after Sunday.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Washington's defensive linemen were "like sharks" against Philadelphia.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explain Ron Rivera's thought process on electing to go for it on fourth down.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Ron Rivera and Washington passes its first test against the Eagles. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at three plays that secured Washington's win. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Andy Reid and Bill Belichick provide a road map for Ron Rivera in his second coaching stint.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras gives some analysis on Washington's win over the Eagles.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Ron Rivera showed trust in his team on a fourth-down call.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Chase Young played "as advertised" against the Eagles.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.
-- 'It Really Is Special To Me': Ryan Kerrigan Passes Dexter Manley As Washington's Official Sack Leader
-- Instant Analysis: Washington Secures Historic Come-From-Behind Victory Against The Eagles In The Season Opener
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Ryan Kerrigan Returns An Interception For A Touchdown In His NFL Debut
-- Washington Football Daily 9/10: Jack Del Rio Is Tired Of Hearing About His Defensive Line's Potential. He Wants To See Production.