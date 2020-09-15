Wake Up Washington 9/15: Atop The NFC East After Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
-- Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives a breakdown on his notes from Washington's Week 1 game.
-- Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Coach Rivera's response to Washington's resilience.
-- Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes Washington's defense after its week 1 performance.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's promising start.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives a closer look on Washington Football's Team President Jason Wright.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington's need for a wide receiver heading into week 2.
-- Richmond Times-Dispatch's James H. Wallace writes about Ryan Kerrigan's All-Pro potential.
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras shows Twitter's reaction to Washington being the NFC East leaders after week 1.
-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.
-- 'It Really Is Special To Me': Ryan Kerrigan Passes Dexter Manley As Washington's Official Sack Leader