Wake Up Washington 9/15: Atop The NFC East After Week 1

Sep 15, 2020 at 11:59 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./ Washington Football Team
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./ Washington Football Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Week 1 - Washington vs. Eagles, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team -- unless otherwise noted)

-- Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives a breakdown on his notes from Washington's Week 1 game.

-- Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Coach Rivera's response to Washington's resilience.

-- Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes Washington's defense after its week 1 performance.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's promising start.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives a closer look on Washington Football's Team President Jason Wright.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington's need for a wide receiver heading into week 2.

-- Richmond Times-Dispatch's James H. Wallace writes about Ryan Kerrigan's All-Pro potential.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras shows Twitter's reaction to Washington being the NFC East leaders after week 1.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- FedExField To Serve As 41st Vote Center For November General Election

-- President's Weekly Brief

-- Washington Football Daily 9/14

-- Here's What Ron Rivera Was Thinking Before Washington's Crucial Fourth-Down Conversion

-- Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.

-- 'It Really Is Special To Me': Ryan Kerrigan Passes Dexter Manley As Washington's Official Sack Leader

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Week 1 Win Over The Eagles

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Secures Historic Come-From-Behind Victory Against The Eagles In The Season Opener

Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) celebrates with defensive end Chase Young (99), safety Kamren Curl (31), and defensive end Chase Young (99) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Wake Up Washington 9/14: It's Victory Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/13: The 2020 Season Has Arrived
news

Wake Up Washington 9/13: The 2020 Season Has Arrived

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/12: The Next Step In the Ron Rivera Era
news

Wake Up Washington 9/12: The Next Step In the Ron Rivera Era

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/11: Gearing Up For The Season Opener
news

Wake Up Washington 9/11: Gearing Up For The Season Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/10: Previewing The 2020 Season
news

Wake Up Washington 9/10: Previewing The 2020 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1
news

Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived
news

Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/4: The Final 53-Man Roster Is Coming Up
news

Wake Up Washington 9/4: The Final 53-Man Roster Is Coming Up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/3: Dwayne Haskins Earns Starting QB Job
news

Wake Up Washington 9/3: Dwayne Haskins Earns Starting QB Job

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown
news

Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField
news

Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

