Wake Up Washington 9/17: A Battle Of Second-Year QBs

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 16, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera battling through cancer during the regular season.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about starting left tackle Geron Christian Sr.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes Washington's defense after its Week 1 performance.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also recaps the first broadcast for Washington's new radio booth.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Chase Young's promising start.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes that one stat shows Washington's offense had a major impact in Week 1
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker highlights what Dexter Manley thought about Ryan Kerrigan breaking his official sack record. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Dwayne Haskins' Week 1 performance. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Antonio Gibson's first NFL game lacked production, but offered plenty of hope. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Kyler Murray vs. Chase Young is the best Week 2 matchup not getting national attention. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes that Dwayne Haskins gets high marks from coaches for leadership, smart play. (Subscription)
