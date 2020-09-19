News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/19: Previewing The Arizona Cardinals

Sep 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera paces around practice on Sept. 18, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera paces around practice on Sept. 18, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Cardinals Practice Week 9/18

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 18, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

_GC45019
1 / 103
_GC45578
2 / 103
_GC45672
3 / 103
_GC45671
4 / 103
_GC45667
5 / 103
_GC45653
6 / 103
_GC45642
7 / 103
_GC45660
8 / 103
_GC45645
9 / 103
_GC45641
10 / 103
_GC45636
11 / 103
_GC45631
12 / 103
_GC45625
13 / 103
_GC45621
14 / 103
_GC45604
15 / 103
_GC45607
16 / 103
_GC45634
17 / 103
_GC45593
18 / 103
_GC45567
19 / 103
_GC45579
20 / 103
_GC45576
21 / 103
_GC45559
22 / 103
_GC45563
23 / 103
_GC45574
24 / 103
_GC45552
25 / 103
_GC45544
26 / 103
_GC45523
27 / 103
_GC45531
28 / 103
_GC45541
29 / 103
_GC45520
30 / 103
_GC45518
31 / 103
_GC45505
32 / 103
_GC45508
33 / 103
_GC45499
34 / 103
_GC45495
35 / 103
_GC45487
36 / 103
_GC45491
37 / 103
_GC45483
38 / 103
_GC45482
39 / 103
_GC45480
40 / 103
_GC45476
41 / 103
_GC45464
42 / 103
_GC45461
43 / 103
_GC45460
44 / 103
_GC45458
45 / 103
_GC45399
46 / 103
_GC45449
47 / 103
_GC45418
48 / 103
_GC45401
49 / 103
_GC45398
50 / 103
_GC45391
51 / 103
_GC45395
52 / 103
_GC45382
53 / 103
_GC45385
54 / 103
_GC45361
55 / 103
_GC45365
56 / 103
_GC45357
57 / 103
_GC45347
58 / 103
_GC45351
59 / 103
_GC45358
60 / 103
_GC45339
61 / 103
_GC45341
62 / 103
_GC45343
63 / 103
_GC45337
64 / 103
_GC45328
65 / 103
_GC45310
66 / 103
_GC45324
67 / 103
_GC45282
68 / 103
_GC45274
69 / 103
_GC45240
70 / 103
_GC45245
71 / 103
_GC45231
72 / 103
_GC45260
73 / 103
_GC45226
74 / 103
_GC45246
75 / 103
_GC45221
76 / 103
_GC45203
77 / 103
_GC45189
78 / 103
_GC45177
79 / 103
_GC45210
80 / 103
_GC45199
81 / 103
_GC45158
82 / 103
_GC45154
83 / 103
_GC45144
84 / 103
_GC45146
85 / 103
_GC45130
86 / 103
_GC45103
87 / 103
_GC45148
88 / 103
_GC45092
89 / 103
_GC45087
90 / 103
_GC45040
91 / 103
_GC45075
92 / 103
_GC45089
93 / 103
_GC45042
94 / 103
_GC45039
95 / 103
_GC45068
96 / 103
_GC45036
97 / 103
_GC45035
98 / 103
_GC45027
99 / 103
_GC45024
100 / 103
_GC45021
101 / 103
_GC45038
102 / 103
_GC45032
103 / 103

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

﻿--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to preview the Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals

--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Dwayne Haskins' push to prove himself is just getting started.

--The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Geron Christian starting at left tackle and his plan to stay there.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Kyler Murray gives head coach Ron Rivera anxiety.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Jeff Garcia's comments on how Washington can contain 'Houdini-like' Kyler Murray.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes that it would be a long time coming if Washington can move to 2-0 on Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo also writes that Terry McLaurin is outpacing Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins to start career

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides one number to know entering Sunday's matchup with Arizona.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his three predictions for Sunday's game.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the different styles of Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Wes McElroy salutes Ryan Kerrigan, one of the best the NFL has to offer. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's first road trip of the season. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about Chase Young's potential for the future. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker and Mark Bullock teamed up to write about which player brings the Arizona Cardinals head coach's nightmares. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- After Finishing Strong Against The Eagles, Dwayne Haskins Looks To Take Another Step Forward In Arizona

-- 5 Under-The-Radar Cardinals Players Washington Will Have To Plan For In Week 2

-- Washington Football Daily 9/18: Expect The Offense To Use A Lot Of Motion This Season

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Cardinals, Week 2

-- Rewarding Moments in Washington History: Alex Smith's First Game In The Burgundy and Gold

-- Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group

-- Washington's Defensive Line Is Up For The Challenge Of Containing Kyler Murray

-- Washington Football Daily 9/16: Explaining Antonio Gibson's Usage Against The Eagles

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Travels To Arizona For A Week 2 Showdown With The Cardinals

-- Ryan Kerrigan Wins NFC Defensive Player of The Week

-- Washington Football Daily 9/15: Ron Rivera Knew His Players Had Been Through A Lot. That's What Made Seeing Them Smile After A Win So Gratifying.

-- Washington Owns The NFL's Most Efficient Defense Heading Into Week 2

-- Chase Young Is Expected To Dominate. He Was 'As Advertised' In His NFL Debut

-- Here's What Ron Rivera Was Thinking Before Washington's Crucial Fourth-Down Conversion

-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.

-- 'It Really Is Special To Me': Ryan Kerrigan Passes Dexter Manley As Washington's Official Sack Leader

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 9/18: Rookies Look To Build On NFL Debuts
news

Wake Up Washington 9/18: Rookies Look To Build On NFL Debuts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/17: A Battle Of Second-Year QBs
news

Wake Up Washington 9/17: A Battle Of Second-Year QBs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/16: Moving On To The Arizona Cardinals
news

Wake Up Washington 9/16: Moving On To The Arizona Cardinals

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/15: Atop The NFC East After Week 1
news

Wake Up Washington 9/15: Atop The NFC East After Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Washington Football Team cornerback Fabian Moreau (25) celebrates with defensive end Chase Young (99), safety Kamren Curl (31), and defensive end Chase Young (99) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Wake Up Washington 9/14: It's Victory Monday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/13: The 2020 Season Has Arrived
news

Wake Up Washington 9/13: The 2020 Season Has Arrived

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/12: The Next Step In the Ron Rivera Era
news

Wake Up Washington 9/12: The Next Step In the Ron Rivera Era

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/11: Gearing Up For The Season Opener
news

Wake Up Washington 9/11: Gearing Up For The Season Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/10: Previewing The 2020 Season
news

Wake Up Washington 9/10: Previewing The 2020 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1
news

Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived
news

Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

Advertising