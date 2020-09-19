Wake Up Washington 9/19: Previewing The Arizona Cardinals

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 18, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to preview the Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals
--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Dwayne Haskins' push to prove himself is just getting started.
--The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Geron Christian starting at left tackle and his plan to stay there.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Kyler Murray gives head coach Ron Rivera anxiety.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux recaps Jeff Garcia's comments on how Washington can contain 'Houdini-like' Kyler Murray.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes that it would be a long time coming if Washington can move to 2-0 on Sunday.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo also writes that Terry McLaurin is outpacing Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins to start career
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides one number to know entering Sunday's matchup with Arizona.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his three predictions for Sunday's game.
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the different styles of Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Wes McElroy salutes Ryan Kerrigan, one of the best the NFL has to offer. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's first road trip of the season. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about Chase Young's potential for the future. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker and Mark Bullock teamed up to write about which player brings the Arizona Cardinals head coach's nightmares. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- After Finishing Strong Against The Eagles, Dwayne Haskins Looks To Take Another Step Forward In Arizona
-- Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group
-- Washington Football Daily 9/15: Ron Rivera Knew His Players Had Been Through A Lot. That's What Made Seeing Them Smile After A Win So Gratifying.
-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.