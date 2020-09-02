News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown

Sep 02, 2020 at 09:58 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

BXL3HSDMNRF7DMOAHZFHMJ4QN4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier reports on Washington trading for offensive tackle David Sharpe.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about 10 questions from the Washington Football Team's training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington renaming streets after Joe Gibbs and Sean Taylor.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his 53-man roster projections for Alex Smith and Bryce Love.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler highlights Jennifer King's excitement to be a part of the new culture in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists 10 things he learned from Washington's training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his opinion on Washington renaming streets after Joe Gibbs and Sean Taylor.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Kendall Fuller is fitting right in with his teammates.

-- ESPN's John Keim discusses Terry McLaurin getting tips from Odell Beckham Jr. on being a dominant receiver.

-- ProFootballTalk's reports on Trey Quinn raising funds for hurricane relief in his hometown.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker give their 53-man roster projections for the Washington Football Team.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Acquires T David Sharpe

-- 5 Things We Learned During Washington Football Training Camp

-- The Walk-On

-- Washington Football Team to Rename Streets at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center After Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs

-- Practice Notes 8/31: Washington Gears Up For Regular Season With Practice At FedExField

-- Training Camp Daily 8/31: Alex Smith Makes His Return To FedExField

-- Practice Notes 8/30: Washington Brings The Intensity In The Final Padded Practice Of Training Camp

-- Geron Christian Is Prepared To Compete After Two Years Of Training

-- Practice Notes 8/29: Dwayne Haskins Finishes Strong; Alex Smith Takes Next Step

-- Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility

-- Practice Notes 8/28: J.D. McKissic's Versatility Leads To Explosive Plays

-- Despite Limited Action, Chase Young Has Made His Presence Felt During His First Training Camp

-- Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line

-- Bryce Love Wants To Do It All For Washington's Offense

-- Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle

-- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

-- Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

-- Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField
news

Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery
news

Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games
news

Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'
news

Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio
news

Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery
news

Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin
news

Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President
news

Wake Up Washington 8/17: Jason Wright Makes History As Washington's Team President

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Advertising