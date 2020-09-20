News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/20: Washington Goes On A Road Trip To Arizona

Sep 20, 2020 at 10:21 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-﻿- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier team up to preview the Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals

--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Dwayne Haskins' push to prove himself is just getting started.

--The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Geron Christian starting at left tackle and his plan to stay there.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Kyler Murray gives head coach Ron Rivera anxiety.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives three key stats for a Washington victory over Arizona.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Washington calling up Cam Sims and Jared Norris from the practice squad.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes that it would be a long time coming if Washington can move to 2-0 on Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey provides one number to know entering Sunday's matchup with Arizona.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his three predictions for Sunday's game.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about the different styles of Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Wes McElroy salutes Ryan Kerrigan, one of the best the NFL has to offer. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's first road trip of the season. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about Chase Young's potential for the future. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker and Mark Bullock teamed up to write about which player brings the Arizona Cardinals head coach's nightmares. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Amy Parlapiano give NFL fans things to know, read and watch heading into Week 2. (Subscription)

