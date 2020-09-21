News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/21: Analyzing Washington's Game Against The Cardinals

Sep 21, 2020 at 10:11 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

AP20264788525891
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera's long-term vision for the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about how yesterday's game reflects where Washington currently stands.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes four takeaways from Washington's Week 2 loss.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington's rebuild and the growing pains that'll go with it.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's and Dwayne Haskins thoughts after the Week 2 game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey analyzes Ron Rivera's decision to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down.

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about why Ron Rivera decided to not use his timeouts in the 4th quarter.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips breaks down Washington's Week 2 game. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Ron Rivera can live with losses like Sundays, if his team learns from them. (Subscription)

Advertising