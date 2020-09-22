Wake Up Washington 9/22: Evaluating Dwayne Haskins' Performance In Arizona

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier empties his notebook from Washington's Week 2 game in Arizona.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera's long-term vision for the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera wondering if Washington's coaches are asking players to do too much.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about how Sunday's game reflects where Washington currently stands.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington's rebuild and the growing pains that'll go with it.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Washington putting top offensive lineman Brandon Scherff on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's and Dwayne Haskins thoughts after the Week 2 game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes that Ron Rivera will look at all options when trying to help Dwayne Haskins succeed.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Ron Rivera is balancing coaching and cancer.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Dwayne Haskins' Week 2 performance in Arizona. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker delves into how Ron Rivera is managing his cancer diagnosis. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about his experience watching the Washington game over Zoom with former tight end Chris Cooley. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's new and improved practice fields. (Subscription)