Wake Up Washington 9/24: Patience Is Key With The Offense

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera's early approach for Washington signals how much work is left to do.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's hopes to have Kendall Fuller back on the field for Week 3.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier expresses Dwayne Haskins frustration over decision in Breonna Taylor case.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Scott Turner is looking to get Washington's offense off to a faster start.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about how Cardinals wide receiver, Larry Fitzgerald says the best is yet to come for Terry McLaurin.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why Scott Turner us encouraged by Antonio Gibson's progress.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay throws back to when Bobby Mitchell broke a franchise record against the Browns.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Antonio Gandy-Golden's potential.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips analyzes Dwayne Haskins performance two weeks into the season. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Coach Rivera defending Troy Apke as well as injury updates for Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Dwayne Haskins reaction to the decision in the Brianna Taylor case. (Subscription)
