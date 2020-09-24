News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/24: Patience Is Key With The Offense

Sep 24, 2020 at 10:47 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera's early approach for Washington signals how much work is left to do.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's hopes to have Kendall Fuller back on the field for Week 3.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier expresses Dwayne Haskins frustration over decision in Breonna Taylor case.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Scott Turner is looking to get Washington's offense off to a faster start.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about how Cardinals wide receiver, Larry Fitzgerald says the best is yet to come for Terry McLaurin.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why Scott Turner us encouraged by Antonio Gibson's progress.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay throws back to when Bobby Mitchell broke a franchise record against the Browns.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about Antonio Gandy-Golden's potential.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips analyzes Dwayne Haskins performance two weeks into the season. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Coach Rivera defending Troy Apke as well as injury updates for Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Dwayne Haskins reaction to the decision in the Brianna Taylor case. (Subscription)

