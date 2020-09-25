Wake Up Washington 9/25: Analyzing The Importance Of The Browns Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 24, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera's early approach for Washington signals how much work is left to do.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's hopes to have Kendall Fuller back on the field for Week 3.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier profiles Washington offensive line coach John Matsko.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the new Washington Football Team radio booth calling a game from more than 2,000 miles away.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the staggering discrepancy between Washington's first- and second-half statistics.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington and the Browns making history with a female official and female coaches on both sides.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Landon Collins' comments about facing Odell Beckham Jr.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why Scott Turner us encouraged by Antonio Gibson's progress.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about the importance of Sunday's game against the Browns.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Washington's offense can get on track early against Cleveland. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig does a deep dive into Urban Meyer's QB template. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips analyzes Dwayne Haskins' performance two weeks into the season. (Subscription)
