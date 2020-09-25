News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/25: Analyzing The Importance Of The Browns Game

Sep 25, 2020 at 10:32 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Dwayne Haskins hands the ball off to J.D. McKissic during a Washington Football Team practice on Sept. 24, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Dwayne Haskins hands the ball off to J.D. McKissic during a Washington Football Team practice on Sept. 24, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Browns Practice Week 9/24

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 24, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera's early approach for Washington signals how much work is left to do.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington's hopes to have Kendall Fuller back on the field for Week 3.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier profiles Washington offensive line coach John Matsko.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the new Washington Football Team radio booth calling a game from more than 2,000 miles away.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the staggering discrepancy between Washington's first- and second-half statistics.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington and the Browns making history with a female official and female coaches on both sides.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Landon Collins' comments about facing Odell Beckham Jr.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why Scott Turner us encouraged by Antonio Gibson's progress.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about the importance of Sunday's game against the Browns.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Washington's offense can get on track early against Cleveland. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig does a deep dive into Urban Meyer's QB template. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips analyzes Dwayne Haskins' performance two weeks into the season. (Subscription)

