Wake Up Washington 9/27: It's Dwayne Haskins Vs. Baker Mayfield 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier preview Washington's Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier profiles Washington offensive line coach John Matsko.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the new Washington Football Team radio booth calling a game from more than 2,000 miles away.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic providing a jolt for Washington's offense.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the staggering discrepancy between Washington's first- and second-half statistics.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo looks at Jon Bostic's opinion on how the defense can improve.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington and the Browns making history with a female official and female coaches on both sides.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Prince J. Grimes writes that DeAngelo Hall warns Baker Mayfield to 'beware' of Washington's pass rush.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why Scott Turner us encouraged by Antonio Gibson's progress.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about the importance of Sunday's game against the Browns.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Washington's offense can get on track early against Cleveland. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig does a deep dive into Urban Meyer's QB template. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips analyzes Dwayne Haskins' performance two weeks into the season. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Football Daily 9/24: Cleveland Has A Dominant Rushing Attack. Ron Rivera Believes Washington's Can Develop Into One.
-- Washington Football Daily 9/23: Matt Ioannidis Has Been Learning 'A Whole Different Play Style.' It's Challenging, But It's Paying Off.
-- Isaiah Wright Made The Team As An Undrafted Free Agent. Now He's Preparing For His First-Career Catch
-- Washington Football Daily 9/22: Terry McLaurin Among Best Pass-Catchers In Franchise History Through 16 Games
-- Washington Football Team Places G Brandon Scherff On Injured Reserve, Elevates WR Cam Sims From Practice Squad