Wake Up Washington 9/27: It's Dwayne Haskins Vs. Baker Mayfield 

Sep 27, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier preview Washington's Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier profiles Washington offensive line coach John Matsko.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about the new Washington Football Team radio booth calling a game from more than 2,000 miles away.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic providing a jolt for Washington's offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the staggering discrepancy between Washington's first- and second-half statistics.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo looks at Jon Bostic's opinion on how the defense can improve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Washington and the Browns making history with a female official and female coaches on both sides.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Prince J. Grimes writes that DeAngelo Hall warns Baker Mayfield to 'beware' of Washington's pass rush.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why Scott Turner us encouraged by Antonio Gibson's progress.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about the importance of Sunday's game against the Browns.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock wonders if Washington's offense can get on track early against Cleveland. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig does a deep dive into Urban Meyer's QB template. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips analyzes Dwayne Haskins' performance two weeks into the season. (Subscription)

Advertising