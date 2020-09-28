News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/28: Ron Rivera Evaluates Dwayne Haskins' Week 3 Performance

Sep 28, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

20200927AD_WAS_CLE_DOS15789
Aaron Doster/2020 Aaron Doster
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about what it was like for Antonio Gibson's family to watch him play an NFL game for the first time.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on Dwayne Haskins after his Week 3 performance.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about what Ron Rivera will focus on after Washington's Week 3 loss.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his four takeaways after Washington's loss to the Browns.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also analyzes Washington's Week 3 loss.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's plan to support quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco reports how Chase Young's groin injury "not believed to be serious."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Montez Sweat was a "force to be reckoned with" following Washington's Week 3 matchup.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadaeux also writes about how Ron Rivera has no plans to "pull the plug" on Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's defensive line after the Week 3 game. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Washington's loss in Cleveland. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the growing pains Washington will experience this season. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about why Dwayne Haskins should remain QB1. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips also writes about Chase Young's injury on Sunday. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera willing to take "lumps" with Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also writes about Washington's injuries after Sunday's game.

