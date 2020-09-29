News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/29: Rookie Class Continues To Show Growth

Sep 29, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Washington Football Team wide receiver Isaiah Wright (83) runs the ball during NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Matt Ioannidis' season-ending injury.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about what it was like for Antonio Gibson's family to watch him play an NFL game for the first time.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his perspective on Dwayne Haskins after his Week 3 performance.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about what Ron Rivera will focus on after Washington's Week 3 loss.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Ron Rivera's comments about Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his four takeaways after Washington's loss to the Browns.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey recaps an analytical expert's thoughts about Dwayne Haskins' performance in Week 3.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay wonders if the Chiefs provided a blue print to beat the Ravens.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about how the state of the NFC East could impact Washington's quarterback situation.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's defensive line after the Week 3 game. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also writes about Ron Rivera's comments regarding Dwayne Haskins. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes Dwayne Haskins' Week 3 performance. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the growing pains Washington will experience this season. (Subscription)

