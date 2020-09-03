News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/3: Dwayne Haskins Earns Starting QB Job

Sep 03, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to write about Dwayne Haskins Jr. being named the starting quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about 10 questions from the Washington Football Team's training camp.

-- ESPN's John Keim covers Washington naming Dwayne Haskins Jr. the starting quarterback.

-- ESPN's John Keim discusses Terry McLaurin getting tips from Odell Beckham Jr. on being a dominant receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the possibility of Washington signing Mohamed Sanu.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides three reasons why Ron Rivera was ready to name Dwayne Haskins the starter.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Ron Rivera once committed to Cam Newton. Now, he's doing the same with Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker provide their 53-player roster projections. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips provides his 53-player player projection. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 'He Deserves The Opportunity': Dwayne Haskins Named Starting Quarterback For Week 1

-- Washington Players Prepare For Life After Football By Pursuing Their MBAs

-- 5 Things We Learned During Washington Football Training Camp

-- The Walk-On: How Cole Holcomb Became One Of The Most Productive Young Linebackers.

-- Washington Football Team to Rename Streets at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center After Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs

-- Practice Notes 8/31: Washington Gears Up For Regular Season With Practice At FedExField

-- Training Camp Daily 8/31: Alex Smith Makes His Return To FedExField

-- Practice Notes 8/30: Washington Brings The Intensity In The Final Padded Practice Of Training Camp

-- Geron Christian Is Prepared To Compete After Two Years Of Training

-- Practice Notes 8/29: Dwayne Haskins Finishes Strong; Alex Smith Takes Next Step

-- Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility

-- Practice Notes 8/28: J.D. McKissic's Versatility Leads To Explosive Plays

-- Despite Limited Action, Chase Young Has Made His Presence Felt During His First Training Camp

-- LB Kevin Pierre-Louis Came To Washington For An Opportunity. He's Making The Most Of It.

-- Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

-- Steven Sims Loves How He's Being Used In Scott Turner's Offense

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown
news

Wake Up Washington 9/2: Trey Quinn Begins Raising Funds For Hurricane Relief In His Hometown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField
news

Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery
news

Wake Up Washington 8/31: Alex Smith Takes Another Step In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games
news

Wake Up Washington 8/29: Preparing For A Season Without Preseason Games

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/28: Players Come Together To Discuss Racial Injustice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'
news

Wake Up Washington 8/26: Chase Young Explains What It Means To Be A 'Dude'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio
news

Wake Up Washington 8/25: Chase Young Is Thrilled To Play For Jack Del Rio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/24: Head Coach Ron Rivera 'Very Pleased' With Sunday's Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery
news

Wake Up Washington 8/20: Alex Smith Opens Up About The Next Steps In His Recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice
news

Wake Up Washington 8/19: Ron Rivera Delivers A Message During Washington's First Padded Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin
news

Wake Up Washington 8/18: Let The Padded Practices Begin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Advertising