Wake Up Washington 9/3: Dwayne Haskins Earns Starting QB Job

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to write about Dwayne Haskins Jr. being named the starting quarterback.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about 10 questions from the Washington Football Team's training camp.
-- ESPN's John Keim covers Washington naming Dwayne Haskins Jr. the starting quarterback.
-- ESPN's John Keim discusses Terry McLaurin getting tips from Odell Beckham Jr. on being a dominant receiver.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about the possibility of Washington signing Mohamed Sanu.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux provides three reasons why Ron Rivera was ready to name Dwayne Haskins the starter.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Ron Rivera once committed to Cam Newton. Now, he's doing the same with Dwayne Haskins.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker provide their 53-player roster projections. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips provides his 53-player player projection. (Subscription)
