Wake Up Washington 9/30: Dwayne Haskins Is Focused On Improvement

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier opens his notebook on Dwayne Haskins' accuracy, running back roles and rookies on the rise.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Matt Ioannidis suffering a torn bicep and missing the rest of the season.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Ron Rivera's support for Dwayne Haskins.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about what Ron Rivera will focus on after Washington's Week 3 loss.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter also writes about Ron Rivera's comments about Dwayne Haskins.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his four takeaways after Washington's loss to the Browns.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay highlights Terry McLaurin's performance through the first three weeks of the season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at the implications of Washington losing Matt Ioannidis for the season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Nick Ashooh looks at the rivalry between Washington and the Baltimore Ravens.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux compares Dwayne Haskins and Josh Allen's careers.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's defensive line after the Week 3 game. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also writes about Ron Rivera's comments regarding Dwayne Haskins. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock analyzes looks at signs of improvement from Montez Sweat in Year 2. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes about the growing pains Washington will experience this season. (Subscription)
