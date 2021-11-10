News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at Joey Slye

Nov 10, 2021 at 11:23 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye kicks off during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Mark Black)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington signing kicker Joey Slye.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Ron Rivera being nominated for the NFL's "Salute to Service" Award

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Bruce Arians and Lavonte David praising Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera believing Washington can go on a second half run.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison asks how much did Washington's bye week help its health.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about Ron Rivera focusing on positive energy.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison also looks at Jennifer's King's journey.

Advertising