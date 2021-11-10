Wake Up Washington: A closer look at Joey Slye

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington signing kicker Joey Slye.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Ron Rivera being nominated for the NFL's "Salute to Service" Award

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on Bruce Arians and Lavonte David praising Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera believing Washington can go on a second half run.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison asks how much did Washington's bye week help its health.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about Ron Rivera focusing on positive energy.