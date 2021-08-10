Wake Up Washington: A Closer Look At Temarrick Hemingway

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her observations from Monday's practice and her opinions on the unofficial depth chart.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Para writes about James Smith-Williams, Kam Curl and Jamin Davis.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Dyami Brown wants to show he's an all-around threat.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his notes on Washington's Monday practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Jonathan Allen's answer on whether Chase Young or Montez Sweat will get more sacks.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes that Daron Payne has two games circled on his schedule.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Temarrick Hemingway's path thus far.