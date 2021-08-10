News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: A Closer Look At Temarrick Hemingway

Aug 10, 2021 at 09:06 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW081021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her observations from Monday's practice and her opinions on the unofficial depth chart.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Para writes about James Smith-Williams, Kam Curl and Jamin Davis.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Dyami Brown wants to show he's an all-around threat.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his notes on Washington's Monday practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Jonathan Allen's answer on whether Chase Young or Montez Sweat will get more sacks.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes that Daron Payne has two games circled on his schedule.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks at Temarrick Hemingway's path thus far.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at Sam Cosmi holding his own and other camp thoughts. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: The Battles Of The Third-Round Picks

-- Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

-- #PickSix: Predicting Roles And Training Camp Surprises

-- WFT Daily: The Chess Matches Between Cole Holcomb And Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Ryan Fitzpatrick Loves About His New Team

-- Steven Sims Is Looking To Make His Case

-- Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

-- WFT Daily: Communication Is A Game Of Telephone To Charles Leno

-- Meet The FANs: Lawrence Suggs' Vision For A Family-Friendly FedExField

-- Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

-- WFT Daily: Working Towards A Common Goal At WR

-- The Next Step For Antonio Gibson

-- Training Camp Notebook: Consistency From The Quarterbacks

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Advertising