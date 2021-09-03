News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: A Deep Breath Before The Regular Season

Sep 03, 2021 at 09:57 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW090321
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera surveys practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the moves Ron Rivera has made to the roster.

-- The Washington Post's Neil Greenberg analyzes what the oddsmakers think about the Washington Football Team.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes about what Ron Rivera said on Curtis Samuel's progress.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno reports on Ryan Fitzpatrick taking the reins in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the part of Kobe Bryant's game that Sammis Reyes wants to replicate.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Troy Apke just wanting to help the team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how Jaret Patterson feels about Barry Sanders' support.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his take on what he learned from Washington's roster cuts.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Benjamin St-Juste's message for Terry McLaurin.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his assessment of Washington's 53-man roster. (subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- #PickSix: A Primer For The Regular Season

-- Why Fitz? A Deep Dive Into Ron Rivera’s Offseason Strategy

-- WFT Daily: 3 Washington Players Appear On ESPN's Top 100 Players List

-- 4 Takeaways From Washington's 53-Man Roster

-- A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2021 Roster

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Finale

-- WFT Daily: Emphasizing Process Over Results

-- Practice Notes: A Team Full Of Teachers

-- #PickSix: Jaret Patterson And Pass Protection

-- WFT Daily: Dan Marino Believes In 'Fitzmagic'

-- Practice Notes: Some Insight On The Defense

-- Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas Has High Praise For John Bates

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: Sammis Reyes, Jaret Patterson Have Beaten The Odds

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On The 53-Man Roster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All About Roster Projections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Final Camp Observations

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Flavor Boost At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Connection Between Ryan Fitzpatrick And Logan Thomas

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising