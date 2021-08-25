News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: A Flavor Boost At FedExField

Aug 25, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW082521

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives some camp observations about Washington's roster.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the depth on Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at how Chase Young has improved his hands this offseason.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on the significance of preseason outcomes.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick not being bothered by the amount of preseason touchdowns.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on roster spots.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Chase Young and Montez Sweat are looking for new ways to reach the quarterback. (subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick's thought on Washington's offense in the preseason. (subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas Has High Praise For John Bates

-- Practice Notes: A Disruptive Interior

-- WFT Daily: Antonio Gandy-Golden Hitting His Stride At The Right Time

-- Practice Notes: It's Dress Rehearsal Week

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

-- Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

-- #PickSix: A Rundown On The Running Backs

-- 3 Keys To Washington's Preseason Matchup Against The Bengals

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Antonio Gibson Has Been Working On In Camp

-- Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

-- WFT Daily: Dax Milne Is Catching Ron Rivera's Eye

-- Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

PHOTOS: Practice August 24

The Washington Football Team prepares for it final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20210823EF Tuesday Practice 001
1 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 002
2 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 003
3 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 004
4 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 005
5 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 006
6 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 007
7 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 008
8 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 009
9 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 010
10 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 011
11 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 012
12 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 013
13 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 014
14 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 015
15 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 016
16 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 017
17 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 018
18 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 019
19 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 020
20 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 021
21 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 022
22 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 023
23 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 024
24 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 025
25 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 026
26 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 027
27 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 028
28 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 029
29 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 030
30 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 031
31 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 032
32 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 033
33 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 034
34 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 036
35 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 037
36 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 038
37 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 039
38 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 040
39 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 041
40 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 042
41 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 043
42 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 044
43 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 045
44 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 046
45 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 047
46 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 048
47 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 049
48 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 050
49 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 051
50 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 052
51 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 053
52 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 054
53 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 055
54 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 056
55 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 057
56 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 058
57 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 059
58 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 060
59 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 061
60 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 062
61 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 063
62 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 064
63 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 065
64 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 066
65 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 067
66 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 068
67 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 069
68 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 070
69 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 071
70 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 072
71 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 073
72 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 074
73 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 075
74 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 076
75 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 077
76 / 77
Emilee Fails
20210823EF Tuesday Practice 078
77 / 77
Emilee Fails
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: More Jaret Patterson Comparisons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Jamin Davis' Steady Improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Players To Watch On Friday Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Connection Between Ryan Fitzpatrick And Logan Thomas

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Chase Young, Brandon Scherff Make NFL's Top 100 List

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Final Look At The Preseason Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Gameday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Improbable NFL Journeys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A Closer Look At Temarrick Hemingway

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Gearing Up For Week 3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising