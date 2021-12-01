News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | A formula for success

Dec 01, 2021 at 11:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW120121

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington signing kicker Brian Johnson to the roster.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera complementing the fan who pushed a Seahawks player off the stands.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Ron Rivera seeing resiliency out of his players during Washington's win streak.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Washington used Antonio Gibson in a Christian McCaffrey-type role against the Seahawks.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Washington putting together a formula for contention.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's third straight win.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington has vaulted itself into playoff contention.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his opinions on Washington's three-game win streak.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about five keys that have led to Washington's resurgence.

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Seahawks, Week 12

Check out the top shots from the top shots from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 victory on Monday Night Football over the Seattle Seahawks. (Photos by Emilee Fails, Karlee Sell, and Joe Noyes/Washington Football Team)

