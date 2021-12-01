Wake Up Washington | A formula for success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington signing kicker Brian Johnson to the roster.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera complementing the fan who pushed a Seahawks player off the stands.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Ron Rivera seeing resiliency out of his players during Washington's win streak.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Washington used Antonio Gibson in a Christian McCaffrey-type role against the Seahawks.

-- The Associated Press' Stephen Whyno writes about Washington putting together a formula for contention.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's third straight win.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington has vaulted itself into playoff contention.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his opinions on Washington's three-game win streak.