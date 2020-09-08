News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived

Sep 08, 2020 at 10:31 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

_GC44831

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how the Washington Football Team roster stacks up at every position.

-- Washington Times' Matthew Paras goes inside the mind of Antonio Gandy-Golden.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay has 3 questions for Ron Rivera as he prepares for Week 1 against the Eagles.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux mic'd up Washington's quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about how Kevin Durant will make an appearance on Washington's 'Welcome Home Luncheon'.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Washington's team president Jason Wright details more hirings to come.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Lisa Assimakopoulos writes about how Dwayne Haskins recommended Antonio Gibson as a sleeper running back for Wale's fantasy team.

-- ESPN's Staff writes about Washington Football's 2020 season preview.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing talked with Chris Long about Chase Young, Alex Smith and the Eagles.

