Wake Up Washington 9/8: Week 1 Has Officially Arrived

-- Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how the Washington Football Team roster stacks up at every position.
-- Washington Times' Matthew Paras goes inside the mind of Antonio Gandy-Golden.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay has 3 questions for Ron Rivera as he prepares for Week 1 against the Eagles.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux mic'd up Washington's quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about how Kevin Durant will make an appearance on Washington's 'Welcome Home Luncheon'.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Washington's team president Jason Wright details more hirings to come.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Lisa Assimakopoulos writes about how Dwayne Haskins recommended Antonio Gibson as a sleeper running back for Wale's fantasy team.
-- ESPN's Staff writes about Washington Football's 2020 season preview.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing talked with Chris Long about Chase Young, Alex Smith and the Eagles.
-- Washington Football Team to Rename Streets at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center After Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs