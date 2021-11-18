News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | A look at Ron Rivera's return to Charlotte

Nov 18, 2021 at 10:19 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Head coach Ron Rivera surveys warmups before the Washington Football Team's games against the Tampa bay Buccaneers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's game against the Panthers feeling like a "reunion week."

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the status of Washington's tight ends.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how the Panthers have fared since parting ways with Ron Rivera.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Jonathan Allen's steady production.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Taylor Heinicke looking forward to facing Cam Newton.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Washington wants to show that it's ready to take another step forward.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about the return of Ron Rivera and Cam Newton to Bank of America Stadium.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- It's business first, but Rivera reflects fondly on relationship with Charlotte community

-- Scouting the Panthers | 5 things to know about Carolina

-- Washington vs. Panthers preview | A reunion in Charlotte

-- Heinicke adds another chapter to his incredible story

-- Jon Allen's message for kids growing up in foster homes: 'You are not alone'

-- 'Above and beyond’: Washington’s Salute to Service game gathers, celebrates armed forces in memorable display

-- Washington places Chase Young on IR, signs Daniel Wise to active roster and 2 players to the practice squad

-- Chase Young's halftime speech gave the defense a jolt

-- A closer look at Washington's game-sealing fourth-quarter drive

-- Grit and maturity shine in Washington's spirited upset win

-- Washington-Buccaneers Monday Stats Pack

