Wake Up Washington | A step in the right direction

Nov 15, 2021 at 07:57 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter hauls in a 20-yard touchdown grab during the Washington Football Team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden looks at Washington's 19-play drive that sealed the game.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington stunning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about his perspective on how Washington flipped the script.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington victory against the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about how Washington sealed the game against the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides an update on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's upset over the Buccaneers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the performance of Washington's defense against the Buccaneers.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge writes about Washington's final drive of the game. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington taking a positive step with a win over Tampa Bay. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington's defense coming through against the Buccaneers. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Game Balls | 4 standouts from Washington's upset over the Bucs

-- 5 takeaways from Washington upsetting the Buccaneers

-- Numbers to know from Washington sinking the Buccaneers

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington defeating Tampa Bay 

-- WR Terry McLaurin "It's All About Putting Those Four Quarters Of Football Together" | Week 10 Post Game Press Conference

-- QB Taylor Heinicke "I Said Last Year, If I Get Another Chance To Play This Team, I'm Going Out There And Doing Something Great" | Week 10 Post Game Press Conference

-- CB Bobby McCain "We Just Believe In Each Other" | Post Game Press Conference

-- Can't-miss play: Antonio Gibson ices WFT's upset vs. Bucs with last-minute TD

-- Taylor Heinicke's 20-yard TD pass to Carter couldn't be placed better

PHOTOS | Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

The Washington Football Team comes out of its bye week to take on the Tampa Buccaneers at FedExField in Week 10. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team; Joe Noyes/NFL)

