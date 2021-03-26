News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/26: What Adam Humphries Will Bring To Washington

Mar 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Humphries-Signed-Wide

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 26, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington signing wide receiver Adam Humphries.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier teamed up to write about how Washington's free agency haul has opened up its options heading into the draft.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Curtis Samuel fulfills Washington's need for speed.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown recaps Jason Campbell's comments on how Ryan Fitzpatrick impacts the rest of the quarterbacks room.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about who former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes thinks Washington should take at No. 19 if available.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick saw more than a chance with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Daron Payne has admired Ryan Fitzpatrick since the day he first faced him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about three linebackers who are still available in free agency.

PHOTOS: Free Agency Signings

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Curtis Samuel, William Jackson III, Tyler Larsen, and David Mayo are welcomed to the Inova Sports Performance Center.

Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
1 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
2 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
3 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
4 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
5 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
6 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
7 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
8 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
9 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Curtis Samuel tours Inova Sports Performance Center with Head Coach Ron Rivera on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
10 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Curtis Samuel tours Inova Sports Performance Center with Head Coach Ron Rivera on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
11 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Curtis Samuel tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
12 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Curtis Samuel tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
13 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Curtis Samuel tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
14 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Curtis Samuel tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
15 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
William Jackson III tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
16 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
William Jackson III tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
17 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
William Jackson III tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 19, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
18 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Tyler Larsen tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 19, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
19 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Tyler Larsen tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 19, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
20 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
David Mayo tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
21 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
David Mayo tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.
22 / 22
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker talks to former coaches of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel to gain insight into how Washington should use them together. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Dane Brugler takes a look at some of the top safeties in this year's draft class. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Samuel and McLaurin bring burner element to Washington's offense. (Subscription)

-- Mark Bullock breaks down what WR Adam Humphries could bring to Washington.

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Brief: Rebrand Edition -- Setting The Record Straight

-- Washington Signs WR Adam Humphries

-- Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's Decision To Come To Washington

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

-- 'I'm Super Excited': Players React To Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- 5 Things To Know About LB David Mayo

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Lance Zierlein Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- 2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited For Washington: 'I Have To Prove Myself Again'

-- Free Agency Tracker

-- Washington Free Agency Timeline

-- Social Media Reacts To Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- 5 Things To Know About CB William Jackson III

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Curtis Samuel

-- 5 Things To Know About QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 3/25: Ryan Fitzpatrick Already Has His New Teammates' Respect

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/24: Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin Bringing Speed To Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/23: What Ryan Fitzpatrick Brings To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/22: Analysts Praise Washington's Free Agency Haul

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 22, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/19: First Look At Washington's Free Agent Class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/18: Free Agency Class Starting To Take Shape

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/17: Happy New League Year

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/16: Free Agency Is In Full Swing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/15: Free Agency Week Kicks Off

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 15, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/12: Providing A Guide To Free Agency

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/11: Kyle Allen Back For 2021 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Advertising