Wake Up Washington 3/26: What Adam Humphries Will Bring To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 26, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington signing wide receiver Adam Humphries.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier teamed up to write about how Washington's free agency haul has opened up its options heading into the draft.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Curtis Samuel fulfills Washington's need for speed.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown recaps Jason Campbell's comments on how Ryan Fitzpatrick impacts the rest of the quarterbacks room.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about who former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes thinks Washington should take at No. 19 if available.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick saw more than a chance with Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Daron Payne has admired Ryan Fitzpatrick since the day he first faced him.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about three linebackers who are still available in free agency.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, Curtis Samuel, William Jackson III, Tyler Larsen, and David Mayo are welcomed to the Inova Sports Performance Center.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker talks to former coaches of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel to gain insight into how Washington should use them together. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Dane Brugler takes a look at some of the top safeties in this year's draft class. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Samuel and McLaurin bring burner element to Washington's offense. (Subscription)
-- Mark Bullock breaks down what WR Adam Humphries could bring to Washington.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: