Wake Up Washington: Answering Offseason Questions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes that Ron Rivera sees the type of player he's looking for in Jamin Davis.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at what Marcus Spears said about Ryan Fitzpatrick.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Taylor Heinicke's story reminds Fred Smoot of a Hall of Famer.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning ranks all the quarterbacks in the NFC East.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick.
-- USA Today's Doug Farrar ranks the top 11 defensive linemen heading into the 2021 season.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about what the return of Matt Ioannidis will impact Washington's defense.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers some roster speculation questions ahead of training camp. (Subscription)
-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher looks at the move Washington made to sign Logan Thomas.
-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto writes about all that Jonathan Allen is excited for in 2021.
