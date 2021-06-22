News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Answering Offseason Questions

Jun 22, 2021 at 08:32 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW062221
Washington offensive and defensive lines get ready to run a play during OTAs. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes that Ron Rivera sees the type of player he's looking for in Jamin Davis.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at what Marcus Spears said about Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes that Taylor Heinicke's story reminds Fred Smoot of a Hall of Famer.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning ranks all the quarterbacks in the NFC East.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning also writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- USA Today's Doug Farrar ranks the top 11 defensive linemen heading into the 2021 season.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about what the return of Matt Ioannidis will impact Washington's defense.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers some roster speculation questions ahead of training camp. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher looks at the move Washington made to sign Logan Thomas.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto writes about all that Jonathan Allen is excited for in 2021.

