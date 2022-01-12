News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson's growth is running in the right direction

Jan 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Antonio Gibson celebrates his 18-yard touchdown during the Washington Football Team's Week 18 win against the New York Giants. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that all options are on the table for signing a quarterback.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington hoping to get healthy during the offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Antonio Gibson's growth is a sign of optimism.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at the quarterback situation in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at some of Washington's top quotes from locker clean out.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Curtis Samuel looking to bounce back after injuries derailed his first season with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about what some of Washington's players said about Washington's rebrand efforts.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his opinion on Washington's offseason plans. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington now turns to the offseason after capturing a win over the Giants. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Washington's O-Line loves blocking for Antonio Gibson

-- Washington's 2022 home and away opponents have been finalized

-- Terry McLaurin stays humble after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons

-- Washington's 2022 first-round pick has been finalized

-- Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

-- 5 takeaways from Washington securing a season finale win

-- Game Balls | 4 standouts after Washington's season finale win

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 18 win

-- Numbers to know from Washington sweeping the Giants

