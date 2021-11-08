Wake Up Washington: Back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about what Ron Rivera said on Chris Blewitt.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons reports on Washington placing Chase Roullier on IR and activating Darrick Forrest.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his takes on the NFL's end-of-year awards.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also gives his opinion on which Washington players could get more playing time at the bye week.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his grades on Washington's offense at the bye week.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his grades on Washington's defense at the bye week.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Washington's injuries on the offensive line.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about his 10 observations from Washington's loss to the Broncos.