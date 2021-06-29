News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Beard Bonding With Ryan Fitzpatrick And Doug Williams

Jun 29, 2021 at 09:19 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW062921

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Doug Williams and Ryan Fitzpatrick bonding over their beards.

-- ProFootballTalks' Josh Alper writes looks at Terry McLaurin's thoughts on Ron Rivera and Alex Smith.

-- ProFootballTalks' Curtis Crabtree reports on Washington adding three members to its front office.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin never seeing a "feel sorry" moment from Ron Rivera or Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that DeAngelo Hall wants to see more from Scott Turner in 2021.

--NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Craig Melvin joining Washington's Fan Ambassador Network.

-- USA Today'sBryan Manning asks if Dyami Brown will be the most productive rookie wide receiver in 2021.

--The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker believes Washington's leadership group will be something to watch during training camp.

-- CBSsports' Jared Dubin reports on Ron Rivera's praise for Antonio Gibson.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Everything Pete Hoener Looks For In Backup Tight Ends

-- Doug Williams, Larry Brown Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions

-- The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

-- The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

-- The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

-- Charles Leno's Adorable Story Of Finding Out About His Second Daughter

-- A Year Of B.E.N.: A Foundation For The Future

-- The Makings Of A Well-Rounded TE Group

-- Don't Underestimate John Bates

-- Randy Jordan Sees Big Things For Gibson, McKissic As Pass-Catchers

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Working Wonders For Washington's Receivers

-- The Legend Of Sam Cosmi

-- Efficiency And Explosion: Washington's Search For A Punt Returner

-- Jon Allen Feels The Excitement Surrounding Washington In 2021

-- Humphries: 'It's Great To Link Back Up' With Ryan Fitzpatrick

-- Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

