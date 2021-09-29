News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Beginning Preparations For The Falcons

Sep 29, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Zach Selby

The Washington Football Team's offense huddles together before running a play against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his opinions on Washington's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that despite a blowout loss, Ron Rivera believes Washington isn't "that far off" from teams like the Bills.

-- ProFootballTalks' Josh Alper writes about Ron Rivera wanting Taylor Heinicke to be more of a game manager.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on where Washington is at in its development.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Terry McLaurin wants to help Washington's defense turn things around.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about expectations for the start of the season.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra writes that Chase Young believes "something has to change" following the loss to Buffalo.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his observations from last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. (Subscription)

