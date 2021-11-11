News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington | Sam Cosmi, key players return to practice

Nov 11, 2021 at 10:02 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW111121
Offensive tackle Sam Cosmi was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Washington is getting healthy ahead of its matchup with the Buccaneers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras provides an update on Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about how one game changed Taylor Heinicke's life.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how the diets of Washington's players differ from Tom Brady's.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera is still confident in Washington's roster.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes about Joey Slye's tattoo honoring his late brother.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes that Bruce Arians is a fan of the way Taylor Heinicke plays.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily | Heinicke comes full circle ahead of Round 2 with Bucs

-- Scouting the Buccaneers | 4 things to know about Tampa Bay

-- WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

-- Washington vs. Buccaneers preview | Tampa Bay sails into FedExField

-- How one haunting night led Dexter Manley to address a lifelong secret

-- Landon Collins named Week 8 NFL 'Way to Play' recipient

-- Rivera reflects on changes, team mindset at mid-season break

-- WFT Daily | 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

-- WFT Daily | Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

-- The Players' Post | Jaret Patterson

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: A closer look at Joey Slye

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Rivera nominated for Salute to Service award

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Bye week observations and notes

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: A look ahead to the second half of the season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All quiet at the trade deadline

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More takeaways during the bye week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Some reflections heading into the bye week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The story behind DeAndre Carter's motivation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Practice updates and steady improvements

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Evaluating Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Packers

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising