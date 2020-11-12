Wake Up Washington 11/12: The Return Of Bryce Love

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Alex Smith is the NFL's best story, but Washington's next few weeks are about Dwayne Haskins.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala dives into how Alex Smith starting will impact the offense as a whole.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier empties his notebook entering Week 10.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that for Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith, returning to the lineup is just another comeback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey explains why Antonio Gibson has barely been used on third down.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli writes about one expert believing Washington will sneak into the playoffs.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing details the interactions between Washington's coaches and players with reporters over virtual meetings. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing also empties his Washington Football Team notebook. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock believes Alex Smith shows promise despite three interceptions against the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also delves into why Washington's run defense struggled against the Giants. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington playing Adrian Peterson. (Subscription)