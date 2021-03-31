News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/31: Bring On The Buffalo Bills

Mar 31, 2021 at 09:50 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

2021Opponents(17Game)_Web+Rotator_2560x1440

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Curtis Samuel fits into Washington's offense.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also looks at how William Jackson III fits into Washington's defense.

-- ESPN's NFL Nation provides the opponents for the 17th game of 2021.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about decisions facing the Washington Football Team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps Taylor Heinicke's thoughts about the arrival of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at how free agency affects Washington's draft needs.

Related Links

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Justin Fields believing he's different than past Ohio State quarterbacks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about draft prospect Christian Darrisaw saying that playing for WFT would be "a dream come true."

-- NBC Sports Washington's staff looks at which Washington records can be broken now that there's a 17-game season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Washington still has the ability to make more moves in free agency.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick telling Adam Humphries, "Let's run it back."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Ron Rivera Honored As A True Leader in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

-- What To Know About The NFL's 17-Game Schedule For 2021

-- Washington's 2021 Home And Away Opponents Are Finalized

-- Where Washington Stands In The 'Post-Free Agency' NFL Power Rankings

-- Washington Football Dance Team Releases Audition Schedule for 2021 Season

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Bucky Brooks Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- Need For Speed: Samuel, McLaurin Bring Burner Element To Washington's Reworked Offense

-- 5 Things To Know About CB Darryl Roberts

-- 5 Things To Know About WR Adam Humphries

-- President's Brief: Rebrand Edition -- Setting The Record Straight

-- Inside Ryan Fitzpatrick's Decision To Come To Washington

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

-- 'I'm Super Excited': Players React To Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- 2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited For Washington: 'I Have To Prove Myself Again'

-- Free Agency Tracker

-- Washington Free Agency Timeline

-- Social Media Reacts To Washington's Free Agent Signings

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 3/30: Get To Know Adam Humphries

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/29: What Darryl Roberts Will Bring To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 29, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/26: What Adam Humphries Will Bring To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 26, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/25: Ryan Fitzpatrick Already Has His New Teammates' Respect

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/24: Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin Bringing Speed To Washington's Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/23: What Ryan Fitzpatrick Brings To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/22: Analysts Praise Washington's Free Agency Haul

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 22, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/19: First Look At Washington's Free Agent Class

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 19, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/18: Free Agency Class Starting To Take Shape

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/17: Happy New League Year

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/16: Free Agency Is In Full Swing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Advertising