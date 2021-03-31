Wake Up Washington 3/31: Bring On The Buffalo Bills

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Curtis Samuel fits into Washington's offense.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also looks at how William Jackson III fits into Washington's defense.
-- ESPN's NFL Nation provides the opponents for the 17th game of 2021.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about decisions facing the Washington Football Team.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recaps Taylor Heinicke's thoughts about the arrival of Ryan Fitzpatrick.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at how free agency affects Washington's draft needs.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Justin Fields believing he's different than past Ohio State quarterbacks.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about draft prospect Christian Darrisaw saying that playing for WFT would be "a dream come true."
-- NBC Sports Washington's staff looks at which Washington records can be broken now that there's a 17-game season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Washington still has the ability to make more moves in free agency.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick telling Adam Humphries, "Let's run it back."
