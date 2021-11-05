News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Bye week observations and notes

Nov 05, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW110521

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about what Ron Rivera said on Chris Blewitt.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons reports on Washington placing Chase Roullier on IR and activating Darrick Forrest.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his takes on the NFL's end-of-year awards.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also gives his opinion on which Washington players could get more playing time at the bye week.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his grades on Washington's offense at the bye week.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his grades on Washington's defense at the bye week.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Washington's injuries on the offensive line.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about his 10 observations from Washington's loss to the Broncos.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his predictions for Washington's second half of the season. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Landon Collins named Week 8 NFL 'Way to Play' recipient

-- Rivera reflects on changes, team mindset at mid-season break

-- WFT Daily: 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

-- Washington's Top plays heading into the bye week

-- WFT Daily: Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

-- The Players' Post: Jaret Patterson

-- Washington-Broncos Monday Stats Pack

-- Missed opportunities continue to leave Washington frustrated

-- WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos

-- Numbers to know following Washington's loss to the Broncos

-- PHOTOS: Washington vs. Denver, Week 8

-- S Landon Collins "The Biggest Thing Is Correcting Mistakes" | Post Game Press Conference

-- T Charles Leno Jr "We Need To Figure Out What We're Good At And Eliminate The Bad" | Post Game Press Conference

