Wake Up Washington: Challenges From Ron Rivera

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his opinions on Washington's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that despite a blowout loss, Ron Rivera believes Washington isn't "that far off" from teams like the Bills.
-- ProFootballTalks' Josh Alper provides an update on Curtis Samuel.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about one area Ron Rivera wants to see Chase Young improve in.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ron Rivera wanting Taylor Heinicke to play as more of a "game manager."
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about expectations for the start of the season.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera believes Washington has "a long way to go" after the loss to Buffalo.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at how Washington's next actions will indicate who they are. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: