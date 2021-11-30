Wake Up Washington | Club goin' up on a Tuesday

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Nov 30, 2021 at 09:54 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Kam Curl has become a steady part of Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's 17-15 win over the Seahawks.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes that Washington's resilience has put it in the playoff picture.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's Monday Night Football victory over the Seahawks.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how Washington is giving itself a chance with its late season turnaround.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera giving a passionate speech following Washington's win over the Seahawks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's third straight win.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington has vaulted itself into playoff contention.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his opinions on Washington's three-game win streak.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Washington is having fun again as it wins its third straight.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 5 takeaways from Washington's third straight victory

-- Game Balls | 3 standouts from Washington's MNF victory

-- Washington-Seahawks Monday Stats Pack

-- Reaction Roundup from Washington's MNF victory

-- Numbers to know from Washington's third straight victory

