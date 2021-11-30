Wake Up Washington | Club goin' up on a Tuesday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

Death Wish Coffee is also offering fans the chance at winning two tickets to Washington's Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Entries are now open, so CLICK HERE for more information on how to participate.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Kam Curl has become a steady part of Washington's defense.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's 17-15 win over the Seahawks.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes that Washington's resilience has put it in the playoff picture.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's Monday Night Football victory over the Seahawks.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at how Washington is giving itself a chance with its late season turnaround.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera giving a passionate speech following Washington's win over the Seahawks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports after Washington's third straight win.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington has vaulted itself into playoff contention.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his opinions on Washington's three-game win streak.