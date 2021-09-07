News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Curtis Samuel Returns To Practice

Sep 07, 2021 at 09:45 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden gives a game-by-game look at Washington's 2021 season.

-- The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer gives his take on how Washington's modest approach could have a great payoff.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Troy Apke's takes on fans, special teams and being called "Jason Sehorn."

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also breaks down the 2021 roster, position by position.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Curtis Samuel's return to practice.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington's defense facing better competition this year.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Ron Rivera praising Justin Herbert ahead of Washington's matchup with the Chargers.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at what Mike Greenberg has to say about the Washington Football Team in 2021.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at Benjamin St-Juste's message for Terry McLaurin.

-- Sports Illustrated's Davis Harrison looks at Washington's Super Bowl chances, according to NFL executives.

