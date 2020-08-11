News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons

Aug 11, 2020 at 10:42 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes about former Washington receiver Josh Morgan donating his kidney to his brother.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's decision to release running back Derrius Guice.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Ron Rivera's comments on releasing Derrius Guice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists three storylines from Ron Rivera's press conference.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why Dwayne Haskins believes he gives Washington the best chance to win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Washington listening to fans for a new name.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux lists three of Washington's games that could be switched to prime time if college football is canceled.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay thinks adding Alex Smith to the quarterback competition could make for an interesting battle.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco explains how the cancellation of college football could affect Washington's draft plans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at which Washington players need to step up in 2020.

-- Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Ron Rivera won't give the defense any breaks during practice.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at if Bryce Love can make an impact for Washington this year. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig believes re-discovering Reuben Foster will be critical for Washington this year. (Subscription)

-- 'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

-- Training Camp Daily 8/10: Logan Thomas 'Has The Skillset' Washington Is Looking For At Tight End

-- Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

-- Washington Football Team Activates LB Reuben Foster Off The PUP List

-- Washington Football Team Activates TE Logan Thomas From Reserve/COVID-19 List

-- Reuben Foster Is Taking Positive Steps Toward His Return Return

-- Training Camp Daily 8/7: There Are Leaders, And Then There's Thomas Davis Sr.

-- Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

-- Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

-- Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multimedia Experience for 2020 Season

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Travels To Arizona For A Week 2 Showdown With The Cardinals

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

-- QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

-- The New Era Has Begun: Storylines to Follow During Training Camp

