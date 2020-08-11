Wake Up Washington 8/11: Dwayne Haskins And Terry McLaurin Appear Primed For Big Seasons

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes about former Washington receiver Josh Morgan donating his kidney to his brother.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's decision to release running back Derrius Guice.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Ron Rivera's comments on releasing Derrius Guice.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists three storylines from Ron Rivera's press conference.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux explains why Dwayne Haskins believes he gives Washington the best chance to win.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Washington listening to fans for a new name.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux lists three of Washington's games that could be switched to prime time if college football is canceled.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay thinks adding Alex Smith to the quarterback competition could make for an interesting battle.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DePrisco explains how the cancellation of college football could affect Washington's draft plans.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at which Washington players need to step up in 2020.
-- Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that Ron Rivera won't give the defense any breaks during practice.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at if Bryce Love can make an impact for Washington this year. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig believes re-discovering Reuben Foster will be critical for Washington this year. (Subscription)
