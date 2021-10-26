News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Evaluating Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Packers

Oct 26, 2021 at 11:22 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his takes on Washington's Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's defense during the team's loss to the Packers.

-- The Washington Post's Andrew Golden writes about Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Packers.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about his opinions on Washington's defense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes about a play that almost happened between Matt Ioannidis and Aaron Rodgers.

-- NBC Sports Washington looks at Terry McLaurin's thoughts on Washington's red zone efficiency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock reports from Washington's game against the Packers.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Taylor Heinicke's performance against the Green Bay Packers.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about how Taylor Heinicke played against the Packers in Week 7. (Subscription)

