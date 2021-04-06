Wake Up Washington 4/6: How To Become A Fan Ambassador

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on April 6, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about decisions Washington faces ahead of the draft.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest news surrounding Washington's plans at quarterback.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera says there will be a competition for Washington's starting quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Fitzpatrick's view on quarterbacks using social media.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that a small gesture from Chase Young impressed Fitzpatrick.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux assesses Washington signing Fitzpatrick.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey analyzes foods that do and don't mesh with Fitzpatrick's beard.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Washington's QB options in the draft. (Subscription)
