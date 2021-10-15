News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Final preparations for Week 6

Oct 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young recovers a fumble during practice on Oct. 14, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

5A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the growth of Washington's young roster.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on Washington retiring Sean Taylor's jersey.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about how Taylor Heinicke's XFL experience shaped his journey.

-- ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams writes about Antonio Gibson returning to practice on limited action.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Jaret Patterson remembering Sean Taylor's death.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at Jack Del Rio wanting Jamin Davis to "let it rip a little bit."

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Ron Rivera facing Andy Reid.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco reports on Washington retiring Sean Taylor's number during its game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Chase Young and Matt Ioannidis' performances against the Saints.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Sean Taylor's jersey retirement on Sunday.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President’s Brief: An apology to the fans

-- WFT Daily: Coaches, players praise DeAndre Carter for taking advantage of opportunities

-- 5 of the memorable plays from Sean Taylor's career

-- Washington will retire Pro Bowler, Ring of Fame member Sean Taylor's number during alumni homecoming weekend

-- WFT Daily: Ricky Seals-Jones' wild transition from WR to TE

-- Antonio Gibson: Offense can't keep beating itself

-- WFT Daily: Sunday's loss a reminder of how much minor details matter

-- Washington looks to fix inconsistencies after up-and-down loss

