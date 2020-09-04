Wake Up Washington 9/4: The Final 53-Man Roster Is Coming Up

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 3, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his take on Alex Smith's comeback journey.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about coaches making difficult roster decisions under unusual circumstances.
-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports that Jack Del Rio is ready to step in for Ron Rivera if the situation arises.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at how Dwayne Haskins Jr. learned from throwing an interception in practice.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that Jack Del Rio wants Washington's defense to develop a team mentality.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks what happens to Alex Smith since Dwayne Haskins Jr. was named the starting quarterback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes that Thomas Davis Sr. is providing veteran leadership.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig explains how NFL teams plan creatively for waivers and roster debates without a preseason.
