Wake Up Washington 9/4: The Final 53-Man Roster Is Coming Up

Sep 04, 2020 at 09:40 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team Practice, 9/3

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 3, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his take on Alex Smith's comeback journey.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about coaches making difficult roster decisions under unusual circumstances.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports that Jack Del Rio is ready to step in for Ron Rivera if the situation arises.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at how Dwayne Haskins Jr. learned from throwing an interception in practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes that Jack Del Rio wants Washington's defense to develop a team mentality.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux asks what happens to Alex Smith since Dwayne Haskins Jr. was named the starting quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes that Thomas Davis Sr. is providing veteran leadership.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig explains how NFL teams plan creatively for waivers and roster debates without a preseason.

